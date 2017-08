July 17 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Said on Monday it does not believe it entered into "any anti-competitive behavior" with Cephalon.

* Said it strongly disagrees with the way the European Commission analyses patent settlement in the pharmaceutical sector.

* Said in a statement that it will cooperate fully with the European authorities in their inquiry. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)