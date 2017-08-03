BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical management on Q2 results, CEO search

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* CEO: Impact to Teva with at least one competitor to Copaxone 40 mg would be 20-25 cents/quarter to EPS

* CEO: we anticipate closing or divesting 6 plants in 2017 and 9 plants in 2018

* CEO: By end of 2017, synergies related to Allergen generics expected at about $1.6 billion

* CEO: In 2017 we expect to generate more than 50 percent of generic revenues outside of U.S.

* CFO: We expect generics drug price erosion to accelerate in the rest of 2017

* CFO: Copaxone amounts to 18 percent of revenue, down from 23 percent last year

* Chairman: In search for new CEO, won't rush or compromise on quality

* Chairman on Q2 results: disappointed, significant change required and we have a sense of urgency

* Chairman: Savings from dividend cut would help pay down debt, invest in business

* CFO confident won't see generic 40 mg copaxone competition in 2017, hope won't see any in 2018

* CEO on splitting company: We evaluate the situation all the time and now we are doing the right thing

* Chairman on CEO search: Looking for CEO level experience from major global pharmaceutical firms