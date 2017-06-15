FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceuticals USA says recalls one lot of Paliperidone ER tablets
BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceuticals USA says recalls one lot of Paliperidone ER tablets

June 15 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc initiated a voluntary recall to retail-level for one lot of paliperidone extended-release tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles

* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc - The lot of paliperidone extended-release tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles was distributed under Actavis Pharma Inc label

* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc says the recall is being carried out due to failing test results for dissolution

* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc says it cannot at this time exclude potential for additional tablets to be below specification

* Teva - Based on Teva's investigation, likelihood of consuming two or more consecutive doses with affected product is low

* Teva - In addition, no post marketing adverse events have been received to date for lack of effectiveness for this recalled lot

* Teva says it has issued an urgent drug recall letter to its direct accounts and has made arrangements for impacted product to be returned to inmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

