BRIEF-Teva's Fremanezumab meets all primary & secondary endpoints in phase III study in episodic migraine prevention

June 7 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva's fremanezumab meets all primary & secondary endpoints across both monthly and quarterly dosing regimens in phase iii study in episodic migraine prevention

* Teva - in em study, patients treated with monthly, quarterly fremanezumab experienced significant improvements in all endpoints, 12 pre-specified analyses

* Teva Pharmaceutical - plans to submit a biologics license application to u.s. Fda for fremanezumab later this year in both episodic and chronic migraine