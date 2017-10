Sept 19 (Reuters) - Texas Capital Bancshares Inc

* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sees NIE low-teens percent growth for 2017

* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sees FY2017 net revenue mid-teens percent growth

* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sees average deposits mid-single digit growth for FY2017 - presentation Source text: (bit.ly/2fxLs9z) Further company coverage: