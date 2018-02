BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Texas Roadhouse Inc:

* TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $545.1 MILLION VERSUS $484.7 MILLION

* QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 5.8 PCT AT COMPANY RESTAURANTS

* ‍ ARE ON TRACK TO OPEN APPROXIMATELY 30 COMPANY RESTAURANTS FOR 2018​

* SEES ‍ POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH FOR 2018​

* TEXAS ROADHOUSE - PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $14.9 MILLION, OR $0.13 PER DILUTED SHARE, WAS RECORDED IN Q1 2017, RELATED TO SETTLEMENT OF A LEGAL MATTER

* SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $165.0 MILLION TO $175.0 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37, REVENUE VIEW $545.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES RELATIVELY FLAT FOOD COSTS; AND MID-SINGLE DIGIT LABOR INFLATION FOR 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: