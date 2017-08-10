FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse Inc says entered amended credit agreement - SEC filing​
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日

BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse Inc says entered amended credit agreement - SEC filing​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Texas Roadhouse Inc:

* On August 7, entered certain amended and restated credit agreement with respect to revolving credit facility - Sec filing​

* Amended credit agreement is a 5-year unsecured, revolving credit agreement under which co can borrow up to $200.0 million​

* Amended credit agreement with option to increase credit facility by an additional $200.0 million​

* Amended credit agreement amends and restates prior credit facility agreement dated August 12, 2011​

* Amended credit agreement also extends maturity date of credit facility until August 5, 2022​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vT21GF) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

