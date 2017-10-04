FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TFI International concludes sale and leaseback of selected real estate assets
BRIEF-TFI International concludes sale and leaseback of selected real estate assets

Oct 4 (Reuters) - TFI International Inc

* TFI International - concluded sale and leaseback transaction with Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust involving a portfolio of four of its properties

* TFI International- cash transaction of $135.7 million, which includes 2 facilities in each of Montreal and Toronto, will result in pre-tax gain of $70 million

* TFI International - properties included in transaction announced today represents less than 20% of net book value of co’s total real estate portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

