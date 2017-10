Oct 26 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics Inc - ‍announced results from phase 2 multicenter trial of TG-1101 (ublituximab) in relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis​

* TG Therapeutics Inc - TG-1101 was well tolerated across all patients including those receiving 1 hour infusions of phase 3 450mg dose​