BRIEF-TG Therapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Announce Agreement For BTK Inhibitor Program For Treatment Of Hematologic Malignancies

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd :

* TG THERAPEUTICS AND JIANGSU HENGRUI MEDICINE ANNOUNCE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF NOVEL BTK INHIBITOR PROGRAM FOR THE TREATMENT OF HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES

* TG THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ UNDER TERMS, HENGRUI WILL RECEIVE AN UP-FRONT LICENSING FEE AND NEAR-TERM MILESTONES, PAYABLE IN TG COMMON STOCK​

* TG THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍HENGRUI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE COLLABORATION AND LICENSING PAYMENTS OF ABOUT $350 MILLION, IN ADDITION TO ROYALTIES ON FUTURE SALES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: