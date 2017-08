Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tg Therapeutics Inc

* Announces special protocol assessment (spa) agreement with the FDA for a Phase 3 program of TG-1101 (ublituximab) for patients with multiple sclerosis (MS)

* Global Phase 3 program expected to commence before end of Q3 2017

* RMS phase 3 program consists of two trials, called Ultimate I and Ultimate II trials