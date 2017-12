Dec 20 (Reuters) - Tgs Nopec Geophysical Company Asa :

* TGS AND SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE NEW 2D MULTI-CLIENT PROJECT IN EGYPTIAN RED SEA

* ‍PROJECT WILL COMPRISE ACQUISITION OF A 10,000 KM 2D LONG-OFFSET BROADBAND MULTI-CLIENT SEISMIC SURVEY​

* ‍ACQUISITION WILL COMMENCE MID-DECEMBER AND IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN LATE Q1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)