Feb 8 (Reuters) - Tgs Nopec Geophysical Company Asa :

* TGS CEO: EXPECTS TO PAY OUT DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE ALSO IN THE COMING QUARTER; AIM IS TO PAY OUT THE WHOLE FREE CASH FLOW

* TGS CEO: WE HAVE INCREASED OR DIVIDEND (FROM $0.15 IN Q3) AND OUR AMBITION IS TO KEEP IT ON THAT LEVEL, IT WILL BE $0.8 FOR THE YEAR

* TGS CEO: EXPECTS WESTERN GECO‘S EXIT FROM MARINE SEISMIC VESSEL MARKET TO BE NEUTRAL FOR TGS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)