BRIEF-TGS starts 3 onshore multi-client seismic projects in North American basins​

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tgs Nopec Geophysical Company Asa :

* TGS ANNOUNCES THREE NEW ONSHORE SEISMIC PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA

* ‍PERMITTING ON ALL THREE SURVEYS HAS ALREADY COMMENCED AND DATA ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN WITHIN FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* ‍PRELIMINARY DATA WILL BE AVAILABLE IN Q2 AND Q3 2018. DATA WILL BE PROCESSED BY TGS UTILIZING ITS MODERN LAND IMAGING TECHNOLOGY​

* ‍WITH SUPPORT FROM OUR CLIENTS, TGS CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN OUR ONSHORE POSITION​