BRIEF-Thaihot Group, unit to invest in industrial firm, US property project, to cut stake in Fujian firm
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月7日 / 上午9点22分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Thaihot Group, unit to invest in industrial firm, US property project, to cut stake in Fujian firm

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Thaihot Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to unload 82.27 percent stake in Fujian company for 404 million yuan ($59.47 million)

* Says it plans to acquire 23.32 percent stake in Beijing tech industrial firm for 1.75 billion yuan

* Says its unit to invest $10 million in CITIC Capital YBI Fund GP Ltd for San Francisco property projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2seYxMh; bit.ly/2r0xBAd; bit.ly/2sCBatF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7932 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

0 : 0
