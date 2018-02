BRIEF-The Bon-Ton Stores Announces Store Closures Locations As Part Of Rationalization Program

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bon-Ton Stores Inc:

* THE BON-TON STORES, INC. ANNOUNCES LOCATIONS OF STORE CLOSURES AS PART OF STORE RATIONALIZATION PROGRAM

* BON-TON STORES INC - ‍ANNOUNCED 42 LOCATIONS THAT WILL BE CLOSED AS PART OF ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED STORE RATIONALIZATION PROGRAM​

* BON-TON STORES INC - ‍INCLUDING OTHER RECENTLY ANNOUNCED STORE CLOSURES, CO EXPECT‘S TO CLOSE A TOTAL OF 47 STORES IN EARLY 2018​

* BON-TON STORES INC - STORE CLOSING SALES ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ON FEBRUARY 1, 2018 AND RUN FOR ABOUT 10 TO 12 WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: