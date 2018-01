BRIEF-The Bon-Ton Stores Inc Enters Into Forbearance Agreements

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bon-Ton Stores Inc:

* THE BON-TON STORES, INC. ENTERS INTO FORBEARANCE AGREEMENTS

* BON-TON STORES INC - FORBEARANCE AGREEMENTS WILL EXPIRE ON JANUARY 26, 2018, UNLESS FURTHER EXTENDED BY PARTIES

* BON-TON-‍ENTERED FORBEARANCE DEALS WITH ABL CREDIT AGREEMENT LENDERS,AD HOC GROUP OF HOLDERS OF ABOUT 75% AMOUNT OF CO‘S 8.0% SECOND LIEN NOTES DUE 2021

* BON-TON STORES- ABL CREDIT AGREEMENT LENDERS & FORBEARING HOLDERS OF 2L NOTES TO FORBEAR FROM REMEDIES IF CO DOES NOT MAKE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON DEC. 15, 2017