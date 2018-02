BRIEF-The Buckle Inc Q4 Sales $281.2 Million

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Buckle Inc:

* THE BUCKLE, INC. REPORTS JANUARY 2018 NET SALES

* Q4 SALES ROSE 0.4 PERCENT TO $281.2 MILLION

* JANUARY SALES ROSE 27.1 PERCENT TO $55.7 MILLION

* ‍COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES FOR 14-WEEK Q4 ENDED FEBRUARY 3, 2018 DECREASED 3.2 PERCENT FROM 14-WEEK PERIOD ENDED FEBRUARY 4, 2017​

* BUCKLE - ‍NET SALES FOR 14-WEEK FISCAL Q4 ENDED FEB 3, 2018 INCREASED 0.4% TO $281.2 MILLION COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR 13-WEEK FISCAL Q4 ENDED JAN 28, 2017​

* COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR THE 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED FEB 3, 2018 ROSE 0.2 PERCENT FROM THE 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED FEB 4,2017 LAST YEAR

* BUCKLE - NET SALES FOR 5-WEEK FISCAL MONTH ENDED FEB 3, 2018 ROSE 27.1 PERCENT TO $55.7 MILLION FROM PRIOR YEAR 4-WEEK FISCAL MONTH ENDED JAN 28, 2017