2 个月前
BRIEF-The Buckle Inc says criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information
2017年6月17日 / 凌晨1点23分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-The Buckle Inc says criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 17 (Reuters) - Buckle Inc

* The Buckle, Inc. notification of data security incident

* Victim of security incident in which criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information following purchases at some of our retail stores

* Buckle Inc -"we immediately launched a thorough investigation and engaged leading third-party forensic experts to review our systems and secure affected part of our network"

* No evidence that buckle.com website or buckle.com guests were impacted

* Buckle inc- through investigation learned that store payment data systems were infected with a form of malicious code, which was quickly removed

* Buckle inc says it is possible that certain credit card numbers may have been compromised due to incident

* "believe exposure of cardholder data that can be used to create counterfeit cards is limited"

* Buckle -based on forensic investigation, believe no social security numbers, email addresses or physical addresses were obtained by those responsible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

