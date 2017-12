Dec 18 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Lp:

* THE CARLYLE GROUP AND LEVEL EQUITY, WITH NET HEALTH MANAGEMENT, TO BUY NET HEALTH

* NET HEALTH SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q4 AND TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED Source text (bit.ly/2CzX7hb) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)