BRIEF-The Carlyle Group announces Q3 earnings per share $0.43
中国
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 上午11点07分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-The Carlyle Group announces Q3 earnings per share $0.43

2 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Lp

* The Carlyle Group announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carlyle Group LP - $260 million of distributable earnings on a pre-tax basis for Q3 2017 and $0.75 per common unit on a post-tax basis in Q3 2017‍​

* Carlyle Group LP - qtrly economic net income of $203 million on a pre-tax basis and $0.56 per adjusted unit on a post-tax basis in Q3 2017‍​

* Carlyle Group LP - $7.1 billion in gross capital raised in q3 2017‍​

* Carlyle Group LP says total AUM were $174.4 billion at quarter-end versus $169.8 billion reported at Q2-end

* Carlyle Group LP - qtrly total revenues $ 639.9 million versus $607.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $697.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carlyle Group LP - ‍Q3 results included a $25 million reserve reversal related to resolution of Carlyle Capital Corporation litigation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

