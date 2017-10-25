FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Carlyle Group names new executive leadership team
2017年10月25日 / 上午11点06分 / 更新于 20 小时内

BRIEF-The Carlyle Group names new executive leadership team

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP

* The Carlyle Group names new executive leadership team

* Carlyle Group LP - Kewsong Lee and Glenn Youngkin will become co-chief executive officers of the Carlyle group ‍​

* Carlyle Group LP - current chairman Daniel A. D’Aniello will become Chairman Emeritus and continue to serve on the Carlyle board and executive group‍​

* Carlyle Group LP - Peter J. Clare will become co-chief investment officer alongside current CIO William E. Conway, Jr‍​

* Carlyle Group LP - Glenn, Kewsong and Peter will join the Carlyle board of directors

* Carlyle Group - current co-CEOs David Rubenstein, William Conway Jr. to become co-executive chairmen of board, continue to serve on Carlyle executive group‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
