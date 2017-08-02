FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天内
BRIEF-The Cheesecake Factory Q2 earnings per share $0.78 excluding items
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上9点02分 / 9 天内

BRIEF-The Cheesecake Factory Q2 earnings per share $0.78 excluding items

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cheesecake Factory Inc

* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 revenue $569.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $570 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.78 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cheesecake Factory Inc - ‍comparable restaurant sales at Cheesecake Factory Restaurants declined 0.5% in q2 of fiscal 2017​

* Cheesecake Factory Inc - ‍continues to expect to open as many as eight company-owned restaurants in fiscal 2017​

* Cheesecake Factory Inc - ‍now expects as many as four restaurants to open under licensing agreements internationally in fiscal 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below