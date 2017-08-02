BRIEF-The Cheesecake Factory Q2 earnings per share $0.78 excluding items

1 分钟阅读
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cheesecake Factory Inc
* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q2 revenue $569.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $570 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.78 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cheesecake Factory Inc - comparable restaurant sales at Cheesecake Factory Restaurants declined 0.5% in q2 of fiscal 2017
* Cheesecake Factory Inc - continues to expect to open as many as eight company-owned restaurants in fiscal 2017
* Cheesecake Factory Inc - now expects as many as four restaurants to open under licensing agreements internationally in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: