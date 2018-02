BRIEF-The Chemours Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.19

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chemours Co:

* THE CHEMOURS COMPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; ROBUST PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL SEGMENTS AND KEY FINANCIAL METRICS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19

* Q4 SALES ROSE 19 PERCENT TO $1.6 BILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19

* EXPECTING HIGHER EPS AND FREE CASH FLOW FROM IMPACT OF TAX REFORM, ON REAFFIRMED 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA WITHIN A RANGE OF $1.7 TO $1.85 BILLION

* 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.95 TO $5.60

* 2018 FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $600 MILLION.

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.97, REVENUE VIEW $1.55 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S