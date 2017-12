Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cooper Companies Inc:

* THE COOPER COMPANIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.65

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78

* Q4 REVENUE $561.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $558.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.64 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - INITIATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* - SEES FISCAL 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $2,480 - $2,530 MILLION

* - SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.35 - $11.65

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.48 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.48 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $11.53 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S