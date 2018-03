March 1 (Reuters) - Dixie Group Inc:

* THE DIXIE GROUP REPORTS 2017 RESULTS

* DIXIE GROUP INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.60‍​

* DIXIE GROUP INC - QTRLY NET SALES $105.1 MILLION VERSUS $102.6 MILLION

* DIXIE GROUP - BENEFIT FROM TAX ACT WAS $8.2 MILLION IN 2017

* DIXIE GROUP - 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES PLANNED AT MAINTENANCE LEVEL OF ABOUT $6 MILLION VERSUS $13.6 MILLION SPENT IN CAPITAL ASSET ACQUISITIONS IN 2017