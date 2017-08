BRIEF-The Ensign Group Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ensign Group Inc

* The Ensign Group reports second quarter 2017 results; reaffirms 2017 guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.46 to $1.53

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.76 billion to $1.8 billion

* Ensign Group Inc qtrly same store managed care revenue for transitional and skilled services grew by 10.8%

* Ensign Group Inc - "management is confident that company can achieve its previously-announced 2017 annual guidance"

* Ensign Group says reaffirmed projected revenues of $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion and annual earnings per share guidance of $1.46 to $1.53 per diluted share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ensign Group Inc qtrly revenue $ 448.2 million versus $410.5 million

* Ensign Group Inc qtrly revenue $ 448.2 million versus $410.5 million

* Q2 revenue view $443.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S