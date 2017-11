Nov 9 (Reuters) - Exone Co

* The ExOne company reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.30

* Q3 revenue rose 22 percent to $15.9 million

* ExOne Co - ‍reaffirming revenue expectations of 20% to 25% growth in 2017, and positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4​