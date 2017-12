BRIEF-The Federal Court Of Appeals Has Ruled To Uphold The Suspension Order Against The Volta Grande Project Construction Licence

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Belo Sun Mining Corp:

* BELO SUN REPORTS THAT THE FEDERAL COURT OF APPEALS HAS RULED TO UPHOLD THE SUSPENSION ORDER AGAINST THE VOLTA GRANDE PROJECT CONSTRUCTION LICENCE

* BELO SUN MINING CORP- WILL BE REQUIRED TO COMPLETE AN INDIGENOUS STUDY IN ACCORDANCE WITH FUNAI‘S GUIDELINES

* BELO SUN MINING CORP - INTENDS TO CONTINUE NEGOTIATIONS WITH FUNAI TO COMPLETE AN INDIGENOUS STUDY THAT COMPLIES WITH AGENCY‘S PROTOCOLS​

* BELO SUN MINING CORP - ‍COURT HAS VERBALLY ADVISED COMPANY OF ITS DECISION, HOWEVER IT HAS YET TO PUBLISH WRITTEN DETAILS OF RULING​