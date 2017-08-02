FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天内
BRIEF-The Habit Restaurants Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.05
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上8点52分 / 9 天内

BRIEF-The Habit Restaurants Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.05

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Habit Restaurants Inc

* The Habit Restaurants Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $83.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $84 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Habit Restaurants Inc sees fiscal year 2017 total revenue between $335 million to $338 million

* Habit Restaurants Inc sees fiscal year 2017 company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth of flat to approximately 1.0%

* Habit Restaurants Inc sees fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures of $44.0 million to $47.0 million

* Habit Restaurants Inc sees fiscal year 2017 restaurant contribution margin of 19.0% to 19.5%

* FY2017 revenue view $339.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Habit Restaurants Inc sees opening of 31 to 33 company-operated restaurants and five to seven franchised/licensed restaurants in FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below