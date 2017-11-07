FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-The Hackett Group posts Q3 pro forma EPS of $0.26
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 晚上10点29分 / 更新于 1 小时前

BRIEF-The Hackett Group posts Q3 pro forma EPS of $0.26

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hackett Group Inc

* The Hackett Group announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 revenue $71.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $70.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $61.5 million to $63.5 million

* Estimates pro forma diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.25 to $0.27 for q4​

* Sees ‍q4 gross revenue to be in range of $66.5 million to $68.5 million​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $69.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below