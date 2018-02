Feb 19 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc :

* THE HARTFORD ENTERS RENEWAL RIGHTS AGREEMENT FOR THE SMALL COMMERCIAL INDEPENDENT AGENT BUSINESS OF FOREMOST INSURANCE

* THE HARTFORD - ‍TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED​

* THE HARTFORD SAYS TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HARTFORD‘S FINANCIAL RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: