BRIEF-The Hartford to acquire Aetna's U.S. group life and disability business

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc
* The Hartford signs agreement to acquire Aetna’S U.S. group life and disability business
* Aetna Inc - deal for $1.45 billion
* Aetna - projects impact of deal to 2017 earnings per share to be immaterial given timing of transaction, slightly dilutive to 2018 earnings per share
* Aetna Inc - acquisition will be accretive to Hartford’s earnings in 2018
* Aetna Inc - acquisition will be funded by Hartford by dividends from its insurance subsidiaries and holding company resources
* Aetna Inc - Hartford does not intend to issue debt or equity in order to fund cash consideration for acquisition
* Aetna Inc - Hartford does not currently expect to authorize an equity repurchase plan for 2018