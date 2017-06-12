FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-The Howard Hughes announces commencement of add-on offering of 5.375 pct senior notes due 2025
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月12日 / 中午12点10分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-The Howard Hughes announces commencement of add-on offering of 5.375 pct senior notes due 2025

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - Howard Hughes Corp

* The howard hughes corporation® announces commencement of add-on offering of 5.375% senior notes due 2025

* Howard hughes - commenced offering through private placement of $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior notes due 2025​

* Howard hughes corp - upon completion of offering, aggregate principal amount outstanding of 5.375% senior notes due 2025 will be $1.0 billion

* Howard hughes - notes to have same cusip number as existing 2025 notes, to trade interchangeably, be fungible for tax purposes with existing 2025 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

