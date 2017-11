BRIEF-The J. M. Smucker says qtrly ‍net income per share $1.71​

Nov 16 (Reuters) - J M Smucker Co-

* The J. M. Smucker Company announces fiscal 2018 second quarter results

* J M Smucker Co - ‍company updated its full-year 2018 net sales and earnings outlook​

* J M SMUCKER CO - qtrly ‍net income per diluted share increased 13 percent to $1.71​

* J M Smucker Co - qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share was $2.02

* J M Smucker Co - qtrly net sales $‍1,923.6​ million versus $1,913.9 million

* J M Smucker Co - sees FY ‍2018 adjusted earnings per share $7.75 - $7.90​

* J M Smucker Co - ‍FY 2018 net sales are expected to be in range of flat to down slightly, compared to prior year​

* J M Smucker Co - qtrly U.S. retail coffee sales $552.7‍​ million

* J M Smucker Co - qtrly U.S. retail consumer food sales $531.5 ‍​million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $7.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 revenue view $7.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S