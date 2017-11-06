FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-The Manitowoc Co reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 晚上10点33分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-The Manitowoc Co reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Manitowoc Company Inc:

* The manitowoc company reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $399.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $385 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Manitowoc Company Inc - ‍reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance​

* Manitowoc Company Inc - ‍third-quarter orders of $376.1 million were up 21pct from comparable period in 2016​

* Manitowoc Company Inc - ‍backlog totaled $467.9 million at September 30, 2017, up 32pct, from third-quarter 2016 ending backlog​

* FY2017 revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Manitowoc - ‍Q3 GAAP, non-GAAP net income benefited from discrete tax items in period of $13.7 million or $0.09 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below