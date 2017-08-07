BRIEF-The Manitowoc Company Q2 earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Manitowoc Company Inc

* The Manitowoc Company reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $394.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $396.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue down about 5 to 7 percent

* Says ‍backlog totaled $491.2 million at June 30, 2017, up 25%, from second-quarter 2016 ending backlog​

* Sees ‍2017 capital expenditures of approximately $30 million​

* Sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $59 to $69 million​

* Manitowoc Company Inc - Q2 orders of $379.5 million, which included initial production order related to U.S. Army contract, were up 9%

* FY2017 revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S