BRIEF-The New Home Company reports Q2 earnings per share $0.07

July 27 (Reuters) - New Home Company Inc:

* The New Home Company reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue rose 32 percent to $144 million

* Q2 revenue view $113.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New Home Company Inc sees FY 2017 home sales revenue of $540 - $570 million

* New Home Company Inc sees FY 2017 fee building revenue of $145 - $165 million

* New Home Company Inc qtrly home sales revenue of $96.9 million, a 23pct increase

* New Home Company Inc sees FY 2017 income from unconsolidated joint ventures of $2 - $3 million