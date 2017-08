June 7 (Reuters) - New York Times Co:

* The New York Times Company names Meredith Kopit Levien Chief Operating Officer

* Kinsey Wilson's position of executive vice president, product and technology is being eliminated in reorganization

* Wilson has decided not to stay on in an alternative permanent role at New York Times

* Product and design department, NYT beta department will report into operations group