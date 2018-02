Feb 21 (Reuters) - Priceline Group Inc:

* THE PRICELINE GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: PCLN) ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.

* PRICELINE GROUP INC - BOOKING HOLDINGS STOCK WILL BEGIN TRADING UNDER NEW TICKER SYMBOL NASDAQ: BKNG ON FEBRUARY 27, 2018