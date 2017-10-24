FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Company reports third quarter financial results
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 中午11点40分 / 更新于 1 天内

BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Company reports third quarter financial results

2 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sherwin-williams Co

* The Sherwin-Williams Company reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $3.33

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $11.20 to $11.50 including items

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $1.97 to $2.27 including items

* Q3 sales $4.51 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.44 billion

* Sherwin-Williams Co - we expect incremental sales from valspar acquisition to be approximately $1.0 billion in Q4​

* Sherwin-Williams Co - ‍for full year 2017, expect co’s core net sales to increase by a mid single digit percentage compared to full year 2016​

* Sherwin-Williams-‍for Q4, anticipate co’s core net sales will increase a mid-to-high single digit percentage compared to last year’s Q4​

* Sherwin-Williams Co - expect incremental sales from Valspar acquisition to be approximately $2.5 billion in 2017​

* Sherwin-Williams-‍Q3 EPS negatively impacted by about $0.27/share from lost sales, increased raw material costs, recovery expenses from natural disasters​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below