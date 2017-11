BRIEF-THE STARS GROUP SELLS ITS SECURITIES OF NYX GAMING GROUP TO SCIENTIFIC GAMES

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Stars Group Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - THE STARS GROUP ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS SECURITIES OF NYX GAMING GROUP TO SCIENTIFIC GAMES

* STARS GROUP INC - SECURITIES PURCHASE​ AGREEMENT REPRESENTING AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN CASH OF C$35.5 MILLION

* STARS GROUP - ‍AS RESULT OF DISPOSITION, STARS GROUP WILL NO LONGER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY BENEFICIALLY OWN, CONTROL OR DIRECT ANY SECURITIES OF NYX​

* STARS GROUP - AS PER AGREEMENT, ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE SOLD AT C$2.40/SHARE, PREFERRED SHARES AT C$2.40/ORDINARY SHARE-EQUIVALENT/PREFERRED SHARE

* STARS GROUP-‍PURSUANT TO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT, CO, UNIT & SCIENTIFIC GAMES HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE SUPPORT AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 20​

* STARS GROUP - CO, UNIT, ENTERED SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH SCIENTIFIC GAMES ON NOV 23 TO SELL ALL SECURITIES OF NYX GAMING TO SCIENTIFIC GAMES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: