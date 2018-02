BRIEF-The Toro Company Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.48

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Toro Co:

* THE TORO COMPANY REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $1.17 TO $1.22

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q1 SALES ROSE 6.3 PERCENT TO $548.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $2.67 TO $2.73

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 TO EXCEED 4 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44, REVENUE VIEW $538.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.65 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.18 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ADJUSTED 2018 Q1 NET EARNINGS INCLUDES $0.06 BENEFIT FROM LOWER CORPORATE TAX RATE