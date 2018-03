March 6 (Reuters) - The Walking Company Holdings Inc :

* THE WALKING COMPANY REACHES AGREEMENT ON RECAPITALIZATION

* THE WALKING COMPANY HOLDINGS - ‍WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50 MILLION IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS​

* THE WALKING COMPANY HOLDINGS INC - SPONSORED BY $10 MILLION IN NEW EQUITY, REORGANIZING VIA PRE-ARRANGED CHAPTER 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: