BRIEF-The Walt Disney Company and Altice USA announce comprehensive distribution agreement
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月5日

BRIEF-The Walt Disney Company and Altice USA announce comprehensive distribution agreement

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Altice Usa Inc

* The walt disney company and altice usa announce comprehensive distribution agreement

* Walt disney co - ‍​ optimum will add espn’s sec network in late 2018 and launch acc network (in place of another espn network) in august 2019

* Walt disney says co, altice expect to collaborate on espn’s direct-to-consumer product, which is to launch in early 2018

* Walt disney - optimum customers will continue to receive full streaming access to existing authenticated apps like abc, disneynow, espn‍, among others​

* Walt disney co - new multi-year deal provides sports, news and entertainment to optimum customers in and out of home‍​ Further company coverage:

