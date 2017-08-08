FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天内
BRIEF-The Walt Disney Company to acquire majority ownership of BAMTech
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月8日 / 晚上8点32分 / 5 天内

BRIEF-The Walt Disney Company to acquire majority ownership of BAMTech

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co

* The Walt Disney Company to acquire majority ownership of BAMTech

* Walt Disney Co - ‍under terms of transaction, Disney will pay $1.58 billion to acquire an additional 42% stake in BAMTech​

* Walt Disney Co - ‍BAMTech transaction is expected to be modestly dilutive to Disney's earnings per share for two years​

* Walt Disney -will end distribution agreement with Netflix for subscription streaming of new releases, beginning with 2019 calendar year theatrical slate​

* Walt Disney Co - ‍BAMTech transaction is subject to regulatory approval, and upon closing, Iger will serve as chairman of BAMTech board​

* Walt Disney - ‍plans are for Disney, ESPN streaming services to be available for purchase directly from Disney, ESPN, in app stores, from authorized MVPDs​

* Walt Disney Co - ‍MLBAM and NHL will continue as minority stakeholders in BAMTech, with seats on board​

* Walt Disney Co - ‍John Skipper, ESPN president and co-chairman, Disney Media Networks, will manage new ESPN-branded service​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below