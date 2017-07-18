FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 天前
BRIEF-Thermo Fisher prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes
2017年7月18日

BRIEF-Thermo Fisher prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - ‍priced an offering of EUR 2.6 billion aggregate principal amount of notes​

* Thermo Fisher Scientific - prices ‍eur 500 million floating rate senior notes due 2019, at issue price of 100.205% of principal amount​

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - prices ‍EUR 700 million 1.400% senior notes due 2026, at issue price of 99.526% of principal amount​

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - prices EUR 700 million principal amount of 1.950% senior notes due 2029 at issue price of 99.282% of their principal amount

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - prices ‍EUR 700 million 2.875% senior notes due 2037 at issue price of 99.760% of their principal amount​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

