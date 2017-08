Aug 10 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc-

* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of senior notes

* Priced an offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount

* Priced $750 million aggregate principal amount of 3.2% senior notes due 2027, at 99.263% of principal amount

* Priced $750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.1% senior notes due 2047, at 98.825% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: