BRIEF-‍Thermo Fisher Scientific recommends shareholders reject mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corp​

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
* thermo Fisher Scientific recommends shareholders reject mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - “Thermo Fisher does not endorse TRC’s unsolicited mini-tender offer”
* Thermo Fisher Scientific - received notice of unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by TRC to purchase up to 1 million shares of co’s stock at price of $181.75/ share in cash
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - offer is for approximately 0.249% of Thermo Fisher’s outstanding shares of common stock as of offer date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: