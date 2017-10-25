FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific reports Q3 Adj EPS of $2.31
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 上午10点16分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific reports Q3 Adj EPS of $2.31

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.34; Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.31

* Q3 revenue up 14 percent to $5.1 billion

* Raising revenue 2017 guidance to range of $20.50 billion to $20.66 billion, from $19.71 billion to $19.89 billion

* Raising 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to range of $9.29 to $9.38, from $9.15 to $9.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.25, revenue view $5.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.35, revenue view $20.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below